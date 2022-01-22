Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $155,506.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $3.49 million and $155,506.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.79 or 0.06868154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,325.38 or 0.99647192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

