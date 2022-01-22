AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 125.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.10 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.