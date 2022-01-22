Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.39% of Avaya worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Avaya by 7.0% in the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 15.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 169,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth approximately $20,120,000.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVYA. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

