Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 4.86% of Avaya worth $80,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Avaya by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

