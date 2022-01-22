Aviva PLC Acquires 8,236 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $172.65 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $167.24 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

