Aviva PLC Buys 39,973 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,973 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $35.94 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

