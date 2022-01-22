Aviva PLC Buys 578 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $43,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $507.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 465.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $770.00 to $657.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.67.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

