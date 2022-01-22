Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 74.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $773.84.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $569.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.93. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $568.82 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

