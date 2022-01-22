Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $29,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $8,273,921. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $118.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.93 and its 200-day moving average is $226.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.81 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

