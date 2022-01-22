Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $96.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.47 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.