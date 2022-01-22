Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.9% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.35.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

