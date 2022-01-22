Aviva PLC Has $27.50 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,820 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.