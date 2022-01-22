Aviva PLC Has $29.77 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 41.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 152.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Booking by 62.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,345.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,323.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,321.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

