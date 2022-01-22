Aviva PLC Has $37.32 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,819,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.