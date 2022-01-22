Aviva PLC Has $41.32 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $41,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $297.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.88.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.37.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

