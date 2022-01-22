Aviva PLC Has $51.94 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,626 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $51,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Shares of C opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

