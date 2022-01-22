Aviva PLC Has $62.66 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $62,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.