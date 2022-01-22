Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $28,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM opened at $441.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.55.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

