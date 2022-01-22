Aviva PLC Purchases 10,742 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.42% of PTC worth $58,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

