Aviva PLC Purchases 3,216 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $55,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE opened at $196.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.