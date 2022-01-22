Aviva PLC Purchases 8,447 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.