Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,718 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Skyworks Solutions worth $52,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.10.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.61 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

