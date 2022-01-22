Aviva PLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $37,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.55. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

