Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,607 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.49% of Valvoline worth $27,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

