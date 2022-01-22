Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Humana worth $44,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 312,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,712,000 after buying an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after buying an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 57,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock opened at $375.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

