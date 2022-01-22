Aviva PLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $38,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $264.63 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

