Aviva PLC Sells 16,278 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 213,490 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $2,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

