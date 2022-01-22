Aviva PLC Sells 32 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.23% of NVR worth $38,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of NVR by 76.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,252.40.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,154.98 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,330.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,578.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $65.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

