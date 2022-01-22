Aviva PLC Sells 56,701 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,701 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Sysco worth $38,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

SYY stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

