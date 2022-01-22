Aviva PLC Sells 96,869 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,869 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of UBS Group worth $43,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 105,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 243,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in UBS Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in UBS Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DZ Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

UBS opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

