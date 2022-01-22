Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $364.28 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $278.95 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.18.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.