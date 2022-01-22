Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $34,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $182.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.04.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.