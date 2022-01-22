Axe Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,335.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $65,281.81 and approximately $45,335.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

