Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.56% of Axos Financial worth $446,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after buying an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after buying an additional 299,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Axos Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.