B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,151,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,052.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,224.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,522.23. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 661.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,001.01 and a 12-month high of $2,012.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.