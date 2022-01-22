B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 132,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $244.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

