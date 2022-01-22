B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 15,015 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,794,431,000 after acquiring an additional 286,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after buying an additional 267,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,672,000 after buying an additional 616,082 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.53 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

