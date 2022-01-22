B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,945 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,712,000 after buying an additional 112,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $79.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

