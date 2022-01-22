B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 713 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $635.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $669.69 and its 200 day moving average is $631.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.97.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

