B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

