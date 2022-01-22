B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $398.81 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.26.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.