B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average is $163.58. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.