B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.06 and a 200-day moving average of $190.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

