B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Lightwave Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $116,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $359,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $362,799.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,966. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LWLG stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $806.55 million, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

