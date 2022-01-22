B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

