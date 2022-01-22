B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

