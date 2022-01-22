B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $89.20 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $63,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,968,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,845 shares of company stock worth $47,587,078 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

