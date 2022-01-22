B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 25,920 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,005,836 shares of company stock worth $95,864,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of PLTR opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

