B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,085 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

RPV opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $86.44.

