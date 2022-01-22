B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $129.35 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

